Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

JACK opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,246 shares of company stock worth $3,578,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

