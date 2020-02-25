Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,246 shares of company stock worth $3,578,072. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

