J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.88.

JCOM stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,677,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

