J M Smucker (SJM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will announce its Q3 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J M Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.