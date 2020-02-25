Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) & Oracle (OTCMKTS:ORCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Isign Solutions and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.57 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Oracle $39.51 billion 4.27 $11.08 billion $3.16 16.66

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Isign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Isign Solutions and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Oracle 27.62% 56.86% 11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Isign Solutions and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 2 17 8 0 2.22

Oracle has a consensus target price of $57.55, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oracle beats Isign Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

