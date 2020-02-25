Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CF Industries (CF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CF Industries (NYSE: CF):

2/21/2020 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/18/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

2/14/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

2/14/2020 – CF Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – CF Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

1/16/2020 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:CF opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

