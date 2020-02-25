Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 156,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,099.88.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.64.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

