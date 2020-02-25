InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

IDCC stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.