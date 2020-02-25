Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.
NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.