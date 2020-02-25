Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

