Insider Buying: German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys 783 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GABC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.