Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INSG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Inseego stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inseego by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

