Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 295.73, a current ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,666,934.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $331,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.