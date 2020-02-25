Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3,543.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Innospec by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.