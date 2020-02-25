Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. Independence has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Get Independence alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Independence by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.