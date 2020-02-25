II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IIVI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

IIVI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in II-VI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in II-VI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

