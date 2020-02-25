ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. ICU Medical comprises 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of ICU Medical worth $62,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.69. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

