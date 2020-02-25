iCAD (ICAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.09. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

