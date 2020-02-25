Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $28,156.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00492566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.13 or 0.06456330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, HADAX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

