HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ HVBC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
HV Bancorp Company Profile
HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.