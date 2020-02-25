HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ HVBC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HV Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HV Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HV Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

