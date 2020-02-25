Husky Energy (HSE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Husky Energy to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at C$7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39.

HSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.01.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

