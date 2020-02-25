Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Hostess Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TWNK stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

