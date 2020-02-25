Hormel Foods Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

