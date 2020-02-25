Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

HOLX stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Insiders sold a total of 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.