HighPoint Resources (HPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HPR opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.52. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

HPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

