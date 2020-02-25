High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.59. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$6.57 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

