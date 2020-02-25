Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.75 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 137,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,919. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

