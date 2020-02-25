Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,852 shares of company stock worth $20,045,633. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
