Head to Head Survey: Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Triangle Petroleum (NYSE:TPLM)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Energy has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Noble Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.99 billion 1.58 -$66.00 million $0.90 18.30 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -25.33% -0.82% -0.39% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Noble Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Noble Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 0 5 16 0 2.76 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noble Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.79, indicating a potential upside of 80.87%.

Summary

Triangle Petroleum beats Noble Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

