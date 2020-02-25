Head to Head Review: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NYSE:NTTYY)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.82 $19.27 billion $4.81 12.06 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $107.88 billion 0.86 $7.69 billion $2.00 12.34

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.61% 33.39% 6.96% Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.04% 7.24% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 10 6 0 2.38 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus price target of $63.69, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Nippon Telegraph & Telephone on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers inter-prefectural communications services, services related to the international communications and solutions business, and related services; mobile phone and related services; and network system and system integration services. It also provides IT system building and maintenance support for corporations; professional security, ICT, data center-related, teleconference, Web conference, video conference, Internet connection, video distribution, and smart life area services; and consulting, and system design and development services. In addition, the company engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of real estate properties; lease and installment sales of telecommunications-related devices; billing and collection of charges for communications and other services; and design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities. Further, it is involved in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; and technology transfer and consulting activities, as well as provision of credit card transaction settlement services. Additionally, the company operates office, retail, and residential properties under the Wellith brand; hotels and resorts; and shared-office properties that include daycare facilities and office spaces. As of March 31, 2018, it had 19,869 thousand fixed line subscriptions. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

