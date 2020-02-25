Head to Head Review: TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) versus Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrovaGene and Translate Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $380,000.00 31.78 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.19 Translate Bio $1.42 million 310.68 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.02

TrovaGene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TrovaGene and Translate Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

TrovaGene currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 829.49%. Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 182.31%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TrovaGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,797.67% -185.18% -119.86% Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17%

Summary

Translate Bio beats TrovaGene on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

