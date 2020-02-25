Head-To-Head Review: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) vs. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 22.39% 83.11% 13.56% Veoneer -26.25% -26.12% -17.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.95 $604.00 million $4.86 9.08 Veoneer $1.90 billion 0.77 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -2.68

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 0 4 5 0 2.56 Veoneer 0 6 4 0 2.40

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Veoneer has a consensus target price of $22.56, indicating a potential upside of 70.88%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Veoneer on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

