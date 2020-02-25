Head-To-Head Comparison: AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AlarmCom and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 5.34 $21.52 million $1.31 35.28 Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.61 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -50.00

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlarmCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AlarmCom and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 2 6 1 2.89 Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

AlarmCom currently has a consensus target price of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 74.07%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than AlarmCom.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 10.23% -122.34% 11.54% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -6.48% -3.63% -1.62%

Volatility & Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

