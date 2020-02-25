Haverford Trust Co. Sells 800 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTN opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

