Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

