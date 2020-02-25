Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 4,962 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,902,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

