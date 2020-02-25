Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 279 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

