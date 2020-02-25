Haverford Trust Co. Invests $738,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

