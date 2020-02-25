Haverford Trust Co. Has $850,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

NYSE EL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.