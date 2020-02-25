Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PEG opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

