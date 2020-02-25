Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NVO opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

