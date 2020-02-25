Haverford Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,820 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.59 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.93.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

