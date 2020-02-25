Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

HBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

