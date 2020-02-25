Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:HROW opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
