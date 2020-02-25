Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harrow Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

