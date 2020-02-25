Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

