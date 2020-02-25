Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $580.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.66 and a 200 day moving average of $557.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

