Harrington Investments INC Sells 735 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 4.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

