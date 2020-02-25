Harrington Investments INC Sells 442 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.