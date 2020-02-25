Harrington Investments INC Sells 430 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.