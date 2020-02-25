Harrington Investments INC Sells 417 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.84 and a 200-day moving average of $296.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.