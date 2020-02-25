Harrington Investments INC Sells 304 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of QCOM opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

